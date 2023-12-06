DC Kurram holds meeting with teachers to promote peace, tolerance

PESHAWAR - Deputy Com­missioner Kurram, Javidullah Meh­sud on Tuesday chaired a meeting with teachers of public and private schools on Tuesday to address is­sues in educational institutions and promote peace in the region.

The meeting, held at Governor Cottage Parachinar, extensively dis­cussed the situation of both gov­ernment and non-government ed­ucational institutions in all three divisions. During the meeting, teachers from all three divisions upper, lower and central Kurram, expressed their commitment to collectively strive day and night for the bright and prosperous future of children. They highlighted the need for the district administration to take serious notice of the lack of facilities in educational institutions and emphasised collective meas­ures to promote peace, prosperity, brotherhood, and tolerance.