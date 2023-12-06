DC Kurram holds meeting with teachers to promote peace, tolerance

PESHAWAR - Deputy Commissioner Kurram, Javidullah Mehsud on Tuesday chaired a meeting with teachers of public and private schools on Tuesday to address issues in educational institutions and promote peace in the region.
The meeting, held at Governor Cottage Parachinar, extensively discussed the situation of both government and non-government educational institutions in all three divisions. During the meeting, teachers from all three divisions upper, lower and central Kurram, expressed their commitment to collectively strive day and night for the bright and prosperous future of children. They highlighted the need for the district administration to take serious notice of the lack of facilities in educational institutions and emphasised collective measures to promote peace, prosperity, brotherhood, and tolerance.