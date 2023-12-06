DC South Boys Basketball C’ship advances to semifinals

LAHORE-The Deputy Commissioner South Boys Basketball Championship 2023 has reached the semifinals stage, with thrilling matches held at the International Abdul Nasir Basketball Courts in Arambagh, Karachi.

Organized by the Karachi Basketball Association (KBBA) with the support of the Alliance of Markets Arambagh, the championship saw intense competition in two crucial encounters. In the first match, Arambagh Club secured a victory over Rangers Club with a final score of 39-28 points.

Hasan Ali led the winning side with 11 points, followed by Abdul Samad with 10 points, and Haris Shahid contributing 9 points. On the opposing side, Attaur Rehman led the scoring with 10 points, while Arbab Munir and Zaid each added 7 points.

The second match witnessed ROMINIS Club emerging victorious against Jump Shooter Club with a scoreline of 34-29 points. Moaz Zuberi showcased a stellar performance with 18 points, supported by Ali Ahsan and Mutahir Abbas, who each contributed 8 points.

Hamza Asif led the scoring for Jump Shooter Club with 10 points, followed by Naufal Ali with 8 points, and Abdul Rehman with 6 points. Referees Tariq Hussain, Muhammad Ashraf, and Zahid Malik officiated the matches, while Naeem Ahmed, Zaima Khatun, Daniyal Khan, and Muhammad Usman served as technical officials.

The championship sponsors, including Asif Gulfam, were introduced to the players and organizers at the start of the matches. KBBA President Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Kashif Selat, and other notable personalities graced the occasion.

Asif Gulfam announced plans for an unprecedented welcome for the Deputy Commissioner South on the final day, scheduled for December 7, promising a colorful and vibrant event.