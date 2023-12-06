DG Khan Police say suspect arrested with bullets wounds

DERA GHAZI KHAN - Dera Ghazi Khan Police arrested an alleged dacoit after he was injured in a firing encounter with a police team in Shah Sadr Deen area on Tuesday.
A police spokesperson said that a police team spotted three dubious persons riding a motorcycle at Mauza Bhanjar Jalal and started chasing them. The accused, however, opened fire at the police team compelling police to return fire in self-defence. The police found one of the accused in injured condition after the firing was stopped; however, the remaining two accused managed to escape. The accused was injured by the firing of his accomplices, the spokesperson added.
The injured dacoit, identified as Taimoor son of Abdul Rasheed was shifted to hospital for treatment. He was also involved in the attack on two police constables Khadim Baig and Nasir besides many dacoities, the spokesperson said.
DETRIMENTAL COOKING OIL SEIZED IN DG KHAN
The Punjab Foods Authority (PFA) seized a huge consignment of open olein oil having detrimental consequences on health.
A total of 2,660-kg olein oil was seized when it was being supplied at karyana shop situated at block-7 of the vegetable market here.
The food authority send the sample to a laboratory for further testing after taking the ‘spoiled oil’ into custody. Owners of karyana stores on the location were served show-cause notices.
PFA DG said that the people involved in the heinous food business won’t be allowed to play with the lives of people.