DG Khan Police say suspect arrested with bullets wounds

DERA GHAZI KHAN - Dera Ghazi Khan Po­lice arrested an al­leged dacoit after he was injured in a firing encounter with a po­lice team in Shah Sadr Deen area on Tuesday.

A police spokesper­son said that a police team spotted three dubious persons rid­ing a motorcycle at Mauza Bhanjar Jalal and started chasing them. The accused, however, opened fire at the police team compelling police to return fire in self-defence. The police found one of the ac­cused in injured con­dition after the firing was stopped; however, the remaining two ac­cused managed to es­cape. The accused was injured by the firing of his accomplices, the spokesperson added.

The injured dacoit, identified as Taimoor son of Abdul Rasheed was shifted to hospital for treatment. He was also involved in the attack on two police constables Khadim Baig and Nasir besides many dacoities, the spokesperson said.

DETRIMENTAL COOKING OIL SEIZED IN DG KHAN

The Punjab Foods Authority (PFA) seized a huge consignment of open olein oil having detrimental conse­quences on health.

A total of 2,660-kg olein oil was seized when it was being supplied at kary­ana shop situated at block-7 of the vegeta­ble market here.

The food authority send the sample to a laboratory for further testing after taking the ‘spoiled oil’ into custo­dy. Owners of karyana stores on the location were served show-cause notices.

PFA DG said that the people involved in the heinous food business won’t be allowed to play with the lives of people.