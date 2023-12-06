Dozens killed after Nigerian army drone strike hits villagers

LAGOS - A Nigerian army drone targeting armed groups killed at least 85 civilians by mistake in northwest Kaduna State, causing outrage over one of the country’s deadliest military bombing accidents.

Calling the incident “disturbing”, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Tuesday ordered an in­vestigation after the army acknowledged one of its drones mistakenly struck the Tudun Biri village on Sunday as residents celebrated a Muslim festival.

The army did not give any casualty figures, but residents had said 85 people, many of them wom­en and children, were killed.

“The Northwest Zonal Office has received de­tails from the local authorities that 85 dead bod­ies have so far been buried while the search is still ongoing,” the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said in a statement.

NEMA said another 66 people were being treated at the hospital, but emergency officials were still negotiating with community leaders to calm tensions to be able to reach the village. Many of the victims were women, children, and elderly who had been celebrating the Muslim festival of Maulud.