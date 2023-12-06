Dr Kausar Abdullah elected president PAS

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Minister for National Food Security and Research Dr Kausar Abdullah Malik has elected as the 20th unopposed President of Pakistan Academy of Sciences (PAS).

After scrutinizing and counting the ballot paper, the members of the Ballot Opening Committee formally announced the election of Dr Kausar Abdullah Malik as the President on December 1, 2023, and the other council members as well, said a press release issued by the Ministry on Tuesday.

Apart from the President, Dr Muhammad Ashraf elected as Vice President, Dr Muhammad Qaiser Vice President, Dr M. Aslam Baig Secretary General, Dr Abdul Raoof Shakoori Associate Secretary General, Dr Saleem Asghar Treasurer, Dr M. Raza Shah Secretary for Sindh, Dr M Waheed Akhtar Secretary for Punjab and Dr Sardar Khan elected as Secretary for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

While Dr Saqib Ali, Major General Dr Aamer Khan, Dr Ahmed Mukhtar Khalid and Dr Asghar Maqsood have been elected as members of the PAS Council. The PAS Council will decide regarding the Secretary for Balochistan. Dr Abdullah will officially take charge of the Pakistan Academy of Sciences for the period of two years from January 1, 2024 to December 31, 2026. He thanked all the fellows of Pakistan Academy of Sciences for electing him as the president and said that he will use all the resources and effective measures for the promotion of higher education and research in the country.

He said that PAS fellows are the shining stars of the highest scientific abilities who have established exemplary performance in their respective fields and their experience and abilities will be further utilized.