Wednesday, December 06, 2023
DRAP approves registration of life-saving medicines

DRAP approves registration of life-saving medicines
Web Desk
9:45 AM | December 06, 2023
On the direction of Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr Nadeem Jan, major progress has been made to ensure the availability of life-saving medicines.

According to the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health, Dr Nadeem Jan had issued orders for the registration of medicines on an emergency basis to improve the supply of these medicines.

He said that on the instructions of the Minister for Health, Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has approved the cases for registration on a priority basis. The registration will help supply diabetes and anticancer drugs in the market.

The minister said that the DRAP approved the registration of anesthesia injections and anti-cancer drugs. He said that the authority also approved anti-cancer drugs for import and local manufacturing.

Nadeem Jan said that the registration board approved the registration of influenza vaccines, heparin and enoxaparin injections.

“The registration of the new anti-diabetic drug Semaglutide injection was also approved,” he said, adding that this  will significantly improve the provision of anti-cancer, diabetes and life-saving drugs.

He said that an uninterrupted supply of life-saving medicines will be ensured. Jan said that the government is taking all necessary steps to ensure the availability of life-saving medicines.

Dr Nadeem Jan said that the government is building a pharma park for the production and promotion of medicines locally.

He said that concrete steps are also being taken to increase the capacity of the pharma industry.

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1701835383.jpg

