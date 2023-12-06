Wednesday, December 06, 2023
ECP reserves judgment in Imran’s disqualification case

Staff Reporter
December 06, 2023
ISLAMABAD   -  The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has reserved its verdict in the disqualifica­tion case of Imran Khan, the former Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from holding the position of par­ty chairman. A five-member ECP bench, led by Chief Elec­tion Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, resumed the case hearing and reserved a deci­sion on the disqualification of the former Chairman of PTI. Appearing before the Election Commission, Shoaib Shaheen, the lawyer for the former PTI Chairman, argued that the par­ty has submitted records of its intra-party elections. Accord­ing to him, legally, this case should be considered conclud­ed as the new chairman has as­sumed office.

