ECP reserves judgment in Imran’s disqualification case

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has reserved its verdict in the disqualification case of Imran Khan, the former Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from holding the position of party chairman. A five-member ECP bench, led by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, resumed the case hearing and reserved a decision on the disqualification of the former Chairman of PTI. Appearing before the Election Commission, Shoaib Shaheen, the lawyer for the former PTI Chairman, argued that the party has submitted records of its intra-party elections. According to him, legally, this case should be considered concluded as the new chairman has assumed office.