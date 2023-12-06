Elite Police Force Constable suspended for harassing Faisalabad girl

FAISALABAD - Faisalabad SSP Operations has suspended a police con­stable on the charge of ha­rassing a girl, in the limits of Dijkot police station.

The police said on Tues­day that constable of Elite Force Iftikhar had allegedly harassed a girl in the area of Dijkot police station.

On a complaint, SSP Opera­tions Dr Rizwan taking se­rious notice suspended the said constable.

The SSP Operations direct­ed the SP Iqbal Division Us­man Munir Saifi to probe the matter and submit a report at the earliest so that further action could be taken against the accused.

101 POLICE OFFICIALS RESHUFFLED

Faisalabad City Police Offi­cer (CPO) Capt (retd) Muham­mad Ali Zia reshuffled 101 of­ficials to improve performance of the department.

A spokesperson for the po­lice said that Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Saeed Anwar was transferred from Khura­rianwala police station and appointed as incharge Ra­sheed Abad police post while ASI Maqbool Khan was trans­ferred from Chak Jhumra po­lice station and appointed at Khurarianwala police station.

Similarly, ASI Munawwar Khan was transferred from City Tandlianwala police sta­tion to Dijkot police station, ASI Ashraf from Dijkot police station to City Tandlianwala police station, ASI Akram from City Tandlianwala to City Sammundri police sta­tion, ASI Abdul Jabbar from City Sammundri to City Tandlianwala police station, ASI Riaz Hussain from City Sammundri to Kurr police station, ASI Zafar Ullah Khan from Sadar Jaranwala police station to Police Lines and ASI Nadeem Ullah from Garh police station to Sargodha Road police station.

Similarly, Head Constable Abu Bakar Sharif was trans­ferred from Punjab Constab­ulary and appointed at City Tandlianwala police station, Head Constable Farrukh Sid­dique from Punjab Constabu­lary at Mamonkanjan police station, Head Constable Qaisar Taufail from Thikriwala police station to Naib Court, Consta­ble Asad Ali from Civil Lines to CPO House, Constable Abdur Rasheed from CPO House to Millat Town police station and constable Sohail Khalid from Kotwali police station to Po­lice Lines, he added.