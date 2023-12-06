Wednesday, December 06, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Establishment of endowment fund crucial for lasting solution of varsities financial affairs: CM Domki

Our Staff Reporter
December 06, 2023
Regional, Gwader, Quetta, Newspaper

QUETTA  -  Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Tuesday said that the establish­ment of an endowment fund was necessary for the permanent solution of the financial affairs of the public sector universities. 

He expressed these views while chairing a high-level meeting to review the administrative and financial affairs of the universities of Balochistan and to solve the problems faced by them.

The meeting was attended by provincial care­taker ministers and the chairman of the Higher Education Commission (HEC). Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that the provision of bailout packages to universities is not a sustain­able solution to financial problems, rising costs have to be controlled. He said that the establish­ment of an endowment fund is necessary for the permanent solution of the financial affairs of the public sector universities. The support of the fed­eration will also be sought for the establishment of the endowment fund, he said, adding that the provincial government would contribute to the en­dowment fund according to its resources. 

Indian Sikh pilgrim family thanks Punjab govt for early arrest of swindlers

He said that improvement of governance in pub­lic sector universities should be ensured, saying that for the transparency of the financial and ad­ministrative affairs of the universities, third-party audits should be done continuously. Chairman of HEC Dr Mukhtiar Ahmed said that Higher Educa­tion Commission has formulated a comprehensive plan to improve the performance of public sector universities. It is necessary to provide quality ser­vices by declaring education and health sectors as mandatory services, he said.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1701771708.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023