Fazl opposes recognition of Israel


9:37 PM | December 06, 2023
National

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Wednesday opposed any move to recognise Israel.

Speaking at the Palestine Conference, the JUI-F chief condemned Israel's occupation of Palestine and expressed solidarity with the Palestinians.

Condemning historical events, he questioned America's commitment to justice after dropping the atom bomb on Japan.
 
Highlighting the global shift towards advocating Palestinian freedom, he asserted ownership of Bait-ul-Maqdis and called for its freedom.

Highlighting the lack of humanity in Palestine, he urged international organisations to respect Palestinian rights, stressing financial support from the Islamic world.

Maulana Fazlur Rahman warned against recognition of Israel by Islamic countries, predicting public revolt against it. He proposed a follow-up conference and suggested celebrating December 8 as Aqsa Day nationwide. 

