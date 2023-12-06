Fire breaks out at private school in Karachi

KARACHI-Two fire brigade vehicles extinguished fire that broke out in a private school in Karachi.

A fire broke out in a private school located in New Karachi Sector 11-D area, where efforts are underway by the relevant department to extinguish the fire. Meanwhile, the school administration called off the day for the school and sent the students home. Back in 2020, a fire that broke out in a private school situated in Karachi’s area of Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block 5, has been doused.

As per details, the blaze broke out in a room of a private school due to short circuit, said administration of the school. The kids were safely evacuated from the building. A vehicle of fire brigade was sent to the school, after getting the information and controlled over the fire. Talking to media, the administration of the school said the blaze broke out due to short-circuit in a school’s room, thanks to God children and staff of the school remained unhurt.