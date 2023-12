ISLAMABAD - Paki­stan Meteorological Depart­ment (PMD) on Tuesday forecast that smog and fog would engulf plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa and upper Sindh at morning and night time during the next 24 hours. Mainly cold and dry weath­er is expected in most parts of the country including Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pak­htunkhwa, Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltis­tan. According to the synop­tic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.