The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter announced new party office-bearers on Wednesday.

Ali Amin Gandapur notified as president. Taimur Salim Khan appointed senior vice president, Muhammad Zahir Shah and Anwar Taj appointed as vice presidents, and Ali Asghar Khan as general secretary.



Shakeel Ahmed appointed additional general secretary, Muhammad Iqbal Khan as deputy general secretary, and several others in various roles, as per the official notification.