Wednesday, December 06, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Gaza’s death toll from Israeli attacks mounts to 16,248, including 7,112 children

Gaza’s death toll from Israeli attacks mounts to 16,248, including 7,112 children
Anadolu
9:40 AM | December 06, 2023
International

The Palestinian death toll from Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has soared to 16,248 people, the government media office in the besieged Palestinian enclave said Tuesday.

“The victims include 7,112 children and 4,885 women, while more than 43,616 others were injured,” the office said in a statement.

According to the media office, some 7,600 people remain unaccounted for.

Israel launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stood at 1,200, according to official figures.

Tags:

Anadolu

International

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1701835383.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023