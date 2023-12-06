Wednesday, December 06, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Govt-OEC collaboration in providing Korean language training stressed

Our Staff Reporter
December 06, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR  -  Dr. Aamer Abdullah, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Min­ister for Technical Education, stressed the importance of col­laboration between the provin­cial government and the Over­seas Employment Corporation (OEC) in providing Korean lan­guage training. This initiative aims to equip the region’s work­force with skills that would open doors to various profes­sional and technical fields in Korea.

Dr Abdullah highlighted the potential for hundreds of trained individuals from the province to secure honoura­ble employment annually in the Korean market due to this joint effort. He proposed establish­ing an institution under TEV­TA, mirroring the OEC, to aid skilled graduates from technical training institutions in securing overseas opportunities.

During his visit to the Govern­ment Technical and Vocational Center in Peshawar, Dr. Abdul­lah reviewed training processes and visited the language centre.

Indian Sikh pilgrim family thanks Punjab govt for early arrest of swindlers

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1701771708.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023