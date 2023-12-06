Govt-OEC collaboration in providing Korean language training stressed

PESHAWAR - Dr. Aamer Abdullah, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Technical Education, stressed the importance of collaboration between the provincial government and the Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC) in providing Korean language training. This initiative aims to equip the region’s workforce with skills that would open doors to various professional and technical fields in Korea.
Dr Abdullah highlighted the potential for hundreds of trained individuals from the province to secure honourable employment annually in the Korean market due to this joint effort. He proposed establishing an institution under TEVTA, mirroring the OEC, to aid skilled graduates from technical training institutions in securing overseas opportunities.
During his visit to the Government Technical and Vocational Center in Peshawar, Dr. Abdullah reviewed training processes and visited the language centre.