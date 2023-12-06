‘Grand Theft Auto VI’ trailer drops, flagging 2025 release

SAN FRANCISCO - The first trailer for “Grand Theft Auto VI” hit YouTube in a surprise, ahead-of-schedule post on Monday, promising a 2025 release for the latest installment in the mega-popular video game franchise. True to rumors, the video game will be set in fictional Vice City, reminiscent of Miami, and appears to feature the first playable female character in the franchise, which has been criticised for its treatment of women, minorities and LGBTQ people. The early release of the trailer, prompted by a leak of it online, came on the eve of Tuesday’s scheduled first glimpse for GTA VI. “Our trailer has leaked so please watch the real thing,” Rockstar Games, the company behind GTA, said on a post on X, formerly Twitter. The video garnered some 3.6 million likes on YouTube within one hour of being posted on the site. “I feel like this GTA will lean much more into the absurdity of America, much more than GTA V did,” wrote a member of a Reddit forum devoted to spotting references in the trailer. “Oh absolutely,” replied another member of the forum. “Florida is the #1 craziest place in America, a place where you can get an AR-15 (assault rifle) and a free turkey with a roofing service. I’m so hyped.” Set to the Tom Petty song “Love Is A Long Road,” the GTA VI trailer opens with a female character named Lucia being released from prison in what appears to be Florida.