Helping orphans our collective duty: KP Governor

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali on Tuesday distributed edible products among 30 orphan girls of Model Institute for Estate Children at Governor House.
The girls went around the Governor’s House and took pictures with the Governor.
Governor Haji Ghulam Ali said helping needy people and looking after orphans was the best act before Allah Almighty and urged philanthropists to play constructive role for their welfare and prosperity.
Haji Ghulam Ali said that helping the needy and orphans was our collective duty.
Allah Almighty helped those who help poor and needy people and bring ease in their lives.
The Governor paid affection to the orphans and handed food and drinking products to them.