Wednesday, December 06, 2023
Helping orphans our collective duty: KP Governor

APP
December 06, 2023
PESHAWAR  -  Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali on Tuesday distrib­uted edible products among 30 orphan girls of Model Institute for Es­tate Children at Gover­nor House.

The girls went around the Governor’s House and took pictures with the Governor.

Governor Haji Ghu­lam Ali said helping needy people and look­ing after orphans was the best act before Al­lah Almighty and urged philanthropists to play constructive role for their welfare and pros­perity.

Haji Ghulam Ali said that helping the needy and orphans was our col­lective duty.

Allah Almighty helped those who help poor and needy people and bring ease in their lives.

The Governor paid af­fection to the orphans and handed food and drinking products to them.

