Historic Triumph: Pakistan women beat New Zealand to win T20I series

DUNEDIN-Pakistan women’s team achieved yet another milestone on Tuesday, defeating New Zealand women by 10 runs in the second T20I at the University of Otago Oval in Dunedin.

With this win, Pakistan Women take an unassailable lead in three-match T20I series, having defeated New Zealand women, also known as White Ferns, in the first T20I at the same venue on Sunday by seven wickets. This marks only the second win for Pakistan women’s team over third-ranked New Zealand. Also, they become the first Asian side to beat New Zealand in a T20I series.

After being asked to bat, Pakistan scored 137 for six in their allotted 20 overs, the highest score against New Zealand in this format. Muneeba Ali top-scored for the side with 35 off 28 balls, hitting six fours. Player of the match, Aliya Riaz, smashed three fours and a six in her unbeaten knock of 32 off 22 balls to help her side post a respectable total. For the White Ferns, Molly Penfold and Fran Jonas bagged two wickets each.

In turn, Pakistan bowlers kept it tight from the beginning, restricting the White Ferns from scoring runs. Nashra Sundhu, playing her 50th T20I match today, bowled economically in the middle overs, conceding only 22 runs from four overs. Pakistan captain Nida Dar became the joint-leading wicket-taker in Women’s T20Is alongside Australia’s Megan Schutt when she dismissed Maddy Green for 18 off 23 balls, increasing her tally of scalps to 130 in the format.

The star in the bowling unit was once again Fatima Sana, who gave away 22 runs and bagged three wickets, including the prized scalps of captain Sophie Devine (5, 5b, 1x4) and Suzie Bates (18, 18b, 2x4s). Left-arm spinner Sadia Iqbal grabbed two wickets for 29 runs in four overs.

Pakistan women’s team will depart for Queenstown tomorrow morning, where they will take on the White Ferns in the third and final T20I of the series on Saturday, 9 December.