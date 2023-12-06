Wednesday, December 06, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Hyderabad: Illegal encroachments removed from different areas  

APP
December 06, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD - Actions have been taken against illegal encroachments in Hyderabad on the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hyderabad Tariq Qureshi. Assistant Commissioner (AC) City, Ahmed Murtaza, led the operation against encroachments. According to a handout, anti-encroachment team under supervision of Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Ahmed Murtaza, successfully eliminated temporary encroachments from station road, resham Gali to Koh-e-Noor Chowk area, Gol Building, Khokhar Mohallah and surroundings. On this occasion, apart from Mukhtiarkar Ghulam Mustafa Shar, the staff of sindh police and anti-encroachment force was also accompanied with him. 

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1701771708.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023