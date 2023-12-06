Wednesday, December 06, 2023
ICCI forges strategic partnership with TDC to address health issues of business community  

December 06, 2023
ISLAMABAD- The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The Diabetes Centre (TDC), Islamabad to evolve a strategic partnership between the two organizations in order to address the healthcare issues of the business community.  The MoU was signed by Meesaq Arif, CEO of The Diabetes Centre, and Abdul Rahman Siddiqui, Healthcare Committee during a ceremony held at ICCI, said a press release issued here on Tuesday. Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President,Islamabad Chamber of Commerce, Dr. Aftab Ahmed Medical Superintendent, Dr. Babar Hameed Awan Deputy Medical Superintendent. Naveen Keerio, Marketing Team Leaer of TDC and others were present in the MoU signing ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari termed the signing of MoU with TDC a landmark development to foster healthcare collaborations in order to address diabetic issues of the business community and promote a healthy society. 

He emphasized the role of private-public partnerships in driving positive health outcomes. 

He said that the partnership of ICCI with the reputable healthcare institutions like TDC would contribute to provide better healthcare services to the members of the business community and lead to a healthier and more productive society. 

He said that the partnership between ICCI and TDC would facilitate joint initiatives, including health awareness campaigns, medical camps, and educational programs to empower individuals and members of the business community with knowledge 

about diabetes prevention and management.

Meesaq Arif, CEO, The Diabetes Centre, Islamabad expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership and said that the collaboration between TDC and ICCI marks a significant step towards creating a healthier and more informed community. By joining forces with the ICCI, we would to leverage each other’s strengths to benefit the society at large, he said.

