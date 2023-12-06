Wednesday, December 06, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

IGP commemorates International Day of Volunteers, acknowledges humanitarian role  

APP
December 06, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, Riffat Mukhtar Raja, honored the International Day of Volunteers, a global event annually celebrated on December 5th, by emphasizing its resonance both in Pakistan and worldwide. He stressed the importance of recognizing the invaluable contributions of humanitarian ambassadors and volunteers, highlighting their crucial role and selfless dedication. The IGP Sindh paid tribute to the courageous volunteers who served the nation altruistically in urban and rural areas, especially during challenging periods. Focusing on the values of the Sindh Police, IGP Sindh underscored their commitment to being trustworthy members of society, devoted to protecting people’s rights, dignity, and property without pursuing personal gain.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1701771708.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023