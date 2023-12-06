IHC clubs appeals of terminated employees

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tues­day clubbed all appeals against the verdict of single member bench for termination of govern­ment employees who were reinstated on the recommendations of a parliamentary commit­tee. A Division Bench, comprising Justice Mi­angul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz, heard the intra court appeals of the em­ployees concerned. At the outset of hearing, the court enquired the peti­tioner regarding the reg­ularization letters of the petitioners so that it may know under what rules the employees were reg­ularized or reinstated.