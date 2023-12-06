IHC clubs appeals of terminated employees

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday clubbed all appeals against the verdict of single member bench for termination of government employees who were reinstated on the recommendations of a parliamentary committee. A Division Bench, comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz, heard the intra court appeals of the employees concerned. At the outset of hearing, the court enquired the petitioner regarding the regularization letters of the petitioners so that it may know under what rules the employees were regularized or reinstated.