iPhones valuing Rs115m snatched in Karachi  

KARACHI - In a brazen daylight robbery, two unknown motorcycle-riding suspects snatched a carton full of iPhones worth over one crore rupees (approximately $650,000) from two mobile phone shopkeepers near Model Colony Malir Black Board in District Korangi, Karachi. According to SHO Model Colony Sultan Qureshi, the incident occurred when the two shopkeepers, who were carrying 34 iPhones in a carton, were on their way to Quaidabad from Sadar Mobile Market. As they reached the vicinity of Model Colony Malir Black Board, two unidentified men on a motorcycle intercepted their car and snatched the carton containing the iPhones. The suspects then fled the scene, leaving the shopkeepers in shock and despair. SHO Qureshi stated that the value of the stolen iPhones is estimated to be around 1.15 million rupees. He expressed the suspicion that the accused may have been following the victims from Sadar Mobile Market, indicating that the robbery was a well-planned operation.

The police are currently investigating the incident and have launched a manhunt to apprehend the suspects. They have also appealed to the public to come forward with any information that could lead to the arrest of the culprits. This incident highlights the growing menace of street crime in Karachi, particularly targeting mobile phone users. Citizens are urged to take precautionary measures to safeguard their belongings, such as avoiding carrying large amounts of cash or valuables while in public places.