Wednesday, December 06, 2023
JIT formed to investigate Hodor Diamer terrorism case

APP
December 06, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

GILGIT   -  A Joint Investiga­tion Team (JIT) was formed to in­vestigate the Hodor terrorism in­cident. According to the details, a joint investigation team has been formed under the leadership of SSP Diamer Sher Khan to investi­gate the incident of terrorism on a bus full of passengers in Diamar Hador area.

It should be noted that during joint operations, the police and other security personnel have de­tained about one and a half doz­en suspicious persons from Hodor and surrounding, whom the JIT is investigating from various as­pects. In this unfortunate incident, 8 people were martyred, and 18 injured.

APP

