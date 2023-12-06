KP chief secy condemns Peshawar blast

PESHAWAR - Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary of Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa condemned the War­sak Road blast on Tuesday and promptly demanded a compre­hensive report from authorities. He urged the district administra­tion, police, and other law enforce­ment agencies (LEAs) to maintain heightened vigilance in the affect­ed area.

Chaudhary expressed his prayers for the swift recovery of the injured and directed the hospi­tal administration to ensure they receive the best possible medical care.

Recognizing the sacrifices made by both the general public and the LEAs in establishing peace and tranquillity in Khyber Pakhtunkh­wa, the Chief Secretary empha­sized that these sacrifices would not be forgotten. He assured that those involved in disrupting peace and stability would be held ac­countable.