Wednesday, December 06, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

KP chief secy condemns Peshawar blast

Our Staff Reporter
December 06, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR  -  Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary of Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa condemned the War­sak Road blast on Tuesday and promptly demanded a compre­hensive report from authorities. He urged the district administra­tion, police, and other law enforce­ment agencies (LEAs) to maintain heightened vigilance in the affect­ed area.

Chaudhary expressed his prayers for the swift recovery of the injured and directed the hospi­tal administration to ensure they receive the best possible medical care.

Recognizing the sacrifices made by both the general public and the LEAs in establishing peace and tranquillity in Khyber Pakhtunkh­wa, the Chief Secretary empha­sized that these sacrifices would not be forgotten. He assured that those involved in disrupting peace and stability would be held ac­countable.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1701771708.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023