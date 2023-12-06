KP chief secy condemns Peshawar blast

PESHAWAR - Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa condemned the Warsak Road blast on Tuesday and promptly demanded a comprehensive report from authorities. He urged the district administration, police, and other law enforcement agencies (LEAs) to maintain heightened vigilance in the affected area.
Chaudhary expressed his prayers for the swift recovery of the injured and directed the hospital administration to ensure they receive the best possible medical care.
Recognizing the sacrifices made by both the general public and the LEAs in establishing peace and tranquillity in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Chief Secretary emphasized that these sacrifices would not be forgotten. He assured that those involved in disrupting peace and stability would be held accountable.