KP CM denounces Warsak Road blast, seeks immediate report from police

PESHAWAR - Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Jus­tice (Retd) Sayed Arshad Hussain Shah on Tuesday strongly denounced the blast on Warsak Road here and sought an immediate report from police high-ups in this regard.

The caretaker CM prayed for early recovery of the children who sustained injuries in the blast. He also issued directives to the hospital administration to provide best possible treatment facilities to the in­jured children.

CCPO VOWS TO ARREST BLAST CULPRITS SOON

Chief of Capital City Police Officer (CCPO), Syed Ash­faq Anwar on Tuesday visited the site of the blast at Warsak Road and vowed to arrest the culprits soon.

Talking to media persons, he said that investigators were busy in probe of the incident from different an­gles and geo-fencing techniques were being applied to arrest the criminals.

He said that seven persons including four children sustained injuries in the blast. The CCPO said the po­lice have been alerted to thwart any eventuality. He said that about four kilograms explosives were used.

DC DIRECTS BEST MEDICAL TREATMENT TO BLAST VICTIMS

Deputy Commissioner Afaq Wazir on Tuesday visit­ed Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar where he inquired about the health of Warsak Road’s blast victims.

He visited different wards directing the doctors to provide the best medical treatment to the victims.

At least seven people including four children sus­tained injuries when an improvised explosive device planted under concrete stones at the roadside went off on Warsak Road Peshawar. The DC urged people to avoid rushing in hospital wards. He said that all available resources should be utilised for the treat­ment of the injured.