Wednesday, December 06, 2023
KU extends submission of evening semester,examination fee deadline till Dec 31

December 06, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-The University of Karachi has extended the deadline for the submission of the Fall 2023 semester and examination fees of the evening program till December 31, 2023, and the KU will receive the semester fees without any late payments.
The KU has directed the students of all previous semesters to clear their outstanding dues with the payment of a 10 percent late fee surcharge by December 31, 2023. The University of Karachi will now issue the semester marks proforma for every semester after clearance from the Students Fee Tracking Cell. The KU has warned that the admissions of defaulter students would be cancelled with effect from January 01, 2024.

