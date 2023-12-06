Lahore struggles amidst smog crisis

The city of Lahore in Pakistan is grappling with severe smog-related issues, making it challenging for citizens to breathe. The dense smog is causing various health problems, including heart disease, lung cancer, pneumonia, tuberculosis, and respiratory issues.
Additionally, poor visibility due to the smog has led to increased accidents, prompting the closure of the Lahore motorway for public safety. The Motorway Police advises drivers to avoid unnecessary travel and use front and rear fog lights when driving in such conditions.
While temporarily closing roads may ensure public safety, it is not a permanent solution to the smog problem. Authorities and the government need to address the root causes of smog, such as industrial emissions, coal burning, and improper waste disposal. Shifting industries away from densely populated areas and implementing strict regulations on the use and disposal of fossil fuels, plastics, and other materials are essential steps.
To achieve a lasting solution, alternative sources for fulfilling the city’s needs should be explored. This approach will contribute to cleaner air, benefiting not only Lahore but also other cities worldwide.
SHAH NAWAZ MEERAN,
Turbat.