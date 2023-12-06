LG employees demand timely payment of salary

SWABI - Local government employees and their leaders, in a convention held here on Tuesday, demanded timely payment of their salaries. The “Provincial Labour Leaders Convention,” organized by the Pakistan Workers Federation (PWF), saw participation from local government employees across the province and labour leaders from Islamabad.
They collectively expressed dismay over the government’s apathy towards paying salaries, employing evasion tactics, and failing to take practical measures, leading to a pervasive sense of deprivation among the workers.
During the event, the general secretary of PWF Capital addressed the gathering, highlighting the severe plight faced by workers. He emphasized the cruelty of a situation where a labourer goes to work while his children go hungry due to the government’s failure to compensate them.
Shaukat Ali Anjum, Chairman of the Local Government Employees Federation, revealed that despite numerous meetings with stakeholders and appeals for the timely payment of workers and pensioners, the situation remains dire.
Anwar Kamal, the Provincial President of the Local Government Employees Federation, underscored the disparity faced by local government employees, stating that while other public sector employees receive their salaries without hindrance, their counterparts have been persistently deprived of theirs.