LG employees demand timely payment of salary

SWABI - Local government employees and their leaders, in a convention held here on Tuesday, demanded time­ly payment of their salaries. The “Provincial Labour Leaders Con­vention,” organized by the Paki­stan Workers Federation (PWF), saw participation from local gov­ernment employees across the province and labour leaders from Islamabad.

They collectively expressed dis­may over the government’s apa­thy towards paying salaries, em­ploying evasion tactics, and failing to take practical measures, leading to a pervasive sense of deprivation among the workers.

During the event, the gener­al secretary of PWF Capital ad­dressed the gathering, highlight­ing the severe plight faced by workers. He emphasized the cru­elty of a situation where a labour­er goes to work while his children go hungry due to the government’s failure to compensate them.

Shaukat Ali Anjum, Chairman of the Local Government Employees Federation, revealed that despite numerous meetings with stake­holders and appeals for the timely payment of workers and pension­ers, the situation remains dire.

Anwar Kamal, the Provincial President of the Local Govern­ment Employees Federation, un­derscored the disparity faced by local government employees, stat­ing that while other public sector employees receive their salaries without hindrance, their counter­parts have been persistently de­prived of theirs.