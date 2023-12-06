Meeting focuses on reinforcing police force in merged areas

PESHAWAR - An essential session was convened to evaluate the province’s law and order and focus on reinforcing the police force in merged districts. Chaired by Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah, the meeting took place in Peshawar on Tuesday.
Caretaker Provincial Ministers Dr Aamir Abdullah and Barrister Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel, alongside Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, Inspector General of Police Akhtar Hayat Khan Gandapur, Additional Chief Secretary Home Muhammad Abid Majeed, and other senior officials, participated.
Divisional Commissioners and Regional Police Officers joined the session via video link.
The comprehensive briefing covered the overall law and order scenario, challenges, the police force’s strategies for maintaining law and order, and the intended stringent security measures.
The Chief Minister highlighted that ensuring law and order remains a top priority for the caretaker government.
He pledged prompt allocation of necessary resources to the police force, emphasizing the need for enhanced vigilance and coordination in the current circumstances. Acknowledging the commendable efforts of the police force in safeguarding citizens and property, he stressed the necessity for heightened efforts to yield desired outcomes.
Expressing determination, the Chief Minister assured full support towards equipping and uplifting the morale of police personnel. He instructed the concerned authorities to draft an effective plan for the empowerment and skill enhancement of the police force in newly merged districts, ensuring the government’s unwavering commitment to its implementation.
Additionally, he urged the formulation of a mechanism to recognize and reward outstanding performance among police officers and officials.
Furthermore, emphasis was laid on improving the prosecution system to ensure stringent punishment for individuals involved in terrorism and severe crimes.