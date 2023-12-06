Meeting focuses on reinforcing police force in merged areas

PESHAWAR - An essential session was convened to evaluate the province’s law and order and focus on reinforcing the police force in merged districts. Chaired by Caretaker Chief Min­ister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah, the meeting took place in Peshawar on Tuesday.

Caretaker Provincial Ministers Dr Aamir Abdullah and Barris­ter Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel, alongside Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, Inspector Gen­eral of Police Akhtar Hayat Khan Gandapur, Additional Chief Secre­tary Home Muhammad Abid Ma­jeed, and other senior officials, participated.

Divisional Commissioners and Regional Police Officers joined the session via video link.

The comprehensive briefing covered the overall law and or­der scenario, challenges, the police force’s strategies for maintaining law and order, and the intended stringent security measures.

The Chief Minister highlighted that ensuring law and order re­mains a top priority for the care­taker government.

He pledged prompt allocation of necessary resources to the police force, emphasizing the need for enhanced vigilance and coordina­tion in the current circumstances. Acknowledging the commendable efforts of the police force in safe­guarding citizens and property, he stressed the necessity for height­ened efforts to yield desired out­comes.

Expressing determination, the Chief Minister assured full sup­port towards equipping and uplift­ing the morale of police personnel. He instructed the concerned au­thorities to draft an effective plan for the empowerment and skill enhancement of the police force in newly merged districts, ensur­ing the government’s unwaver­ing commitment to its implemen­tation.

Additionally, he urged the for­mulation of a mechanism to recog­nize and reward outstanding per­formance among police officers and officials.

Furthermore, emphasis was laid on improving the prosecution sys­tem to ensure stringent punish­ment for individuals involved in terrorism and severe crimes.