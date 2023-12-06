Wednesday, December 06, 2023
Motorway M-2, M-3 closed due to dense fog

Our Staff Reporter
December 06, 2023
LAHORE  -  The National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) on Tuesday closed Mo­torway M-2 and M-3 for traffic due to dense fog. According to the Motorway police spokesperson, the motorway M2 from Thokar Niaz to Khanqah Dogran and M3 from Faizpur to Nankana Sahib was closed for general traffic due to dense fog.

The spokesperson urged travelers to travel in use of the front and back fog lights to refrain from any incident and advised them to prefer traveling in day­light during the foggy season.

Earlier, the Lahore-Multan Motorway and other sections were closed for traffic due to dense fog early Monday morning. As per details, the sections of Lahore-Multan from Faizpur to Jarhanwala and Lahore motorway from Lahore to Sam­brial are closed due to heavy fog.

The spokesman also advised using fog lights if traveling in this weather. Na­tional Highways and Motorway Police advised the public to keep more dis­tance between the vehicles and always take advisory from helpline 130 before starting the journey.

Our Staff Reporter

