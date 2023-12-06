Wednesday, December 06, 2023
NCHD sets up education centre for women prisoners

Our Staff Reporter
December 06, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

JHANG  -  District and Session Judge (D&SJ) Sajid Ali Awan on Tuesday inaugurated the education centre set up by the National Commission for Human Devel­opment (NCHD) in District Jail, Jhang. 

According to the jail officials, Additional Session Judge Iftikhar un Nabi, Director National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) Qaiser Abbas Cha­tha, Assistant Director Literacy Ch Masror Ali, District Focal Person Ghulam Farooq, Superintendent Jail Far­rukh Sultan were also present in the inaugural ses­sion. Sajid Ali Awan while talking with the audience said that it was a big social evil to deprive women of education. He praised the jail officials by saying that it was a great achievement to attract women prison­ers towards knowledge. He further said that prison­ers welfare is a noble job and citizens must take active part in welfare activities for the prisoners to make them a healthy and useful part of the system.

Our Staff Reporter

