Noor bags CAS-Serena Hotels Int’l Squash title  

LAHORE - Pakistan’s Noor Zaman defeated compatriot Muhammad Asim Khan in the final to clinch the men’s title of Chief of the Air Staff (CAS)-Serena Hotels International Squash Championship at Mushaf Squash Complex, Islamabad. Noor outpaced Asim Khan by a scoreline of 11-8, 8-2, and retired hurt in 18 minutes. In women’s event’s final, Amina elRihany of Egypt beat compatriot NadienElhammamy in a well-fought contest 13-15, 11-3, 11-7, 11-7 in 48 minutes to claim the title. A group of 23 world-ranking men and women players from Malaysia, Hong Kong, Egypt and Spain participated in the championships.