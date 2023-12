Pakistan Army continues to take steps for promotion of education in far flung areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In this regard, Pak Army and the Frontier Corps North are leading education initiatives in Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Swat, Dir, Buner and Chitral under the 'education for all' project.

Under the project, not only the old school buildings are being renovated but the regular classes have also been operationalized.