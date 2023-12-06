Pak Army soldier martyred in SW attack 

ISLAMABAD - A Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom in ex­change of fire with terrorists in South Waziristan district, said the media wing of the military on Tuesday. The ISPR said that on 5 December 2023, a fire ex­change took place between the troops and terrorists in gener­al area Sararogha, South Wa­ziristan District. The troops effectively engaged the terror­ists’ location. However, during intense fire exchange, Sepoy Ahmed Ali (26), resident of dis­trict Charsadda, having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat. The ISPR said that sanitiza­tion operation was also carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area as, it add­ed, security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country. It said such sacri­fices of brave soldiers further strengthen their resolve.