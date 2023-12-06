Wednesday, December 06, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Pak Army soldier martyred in SW attack 

Pak Army soldier martyred in SW attack 
Staff Reporter
December 06, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -   A Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom in ex­change of fire with terrorists in South Waziristan district, said the media wing of the military on Tuesday. The ISPR said that on 5 December 2023, a fire ex­change took place between the troops and terrorists in gener­al area Sararogha, South Wa­ziristan District. The troops effectively engaged the terror­ists’ location. However, during intense fire exchange, Sepoy Ahmed Ali (26), resident of dis­trict Charsadda, having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat. The ISPR said that sanitiza­tion operation was also carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area as, it add­ed, security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country. It said such sacri­fices of brave soldiers further strengthen their resolve.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1701771708.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023