Pak Army soldier martyred in SW attack 

ISLAMABAD - A Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom in exchange of fire with terrorists in South Waziristan district, said the media wing of the military on Tuesday. The ISPR said that on 5 December 2023, a fire exchange took place between the troops and terrorists in general area Sararogha, South Waziristan District. The troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location. However, during intense fire exchange, Sepoy Ahmed Ali (26), resident of district Charsadda, having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat. The ISPR said that sanitization operation was also carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area as, it added, security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country. It said such sacrifices of brave soldiers further strengthen their resolve.