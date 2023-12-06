Pakistan’s multifaceted approach to crosscutting issues demonstrated at various activities

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan is actively par­ticipating in COP28, at­tending 28 events that of­fer a worldwide forum for conversations on various viewpoints and climate change-related projects.

Under the overarch­ing themes of “Finance/Trade/Gender Equality/Accountability” and “En­ergy and Industry/Just Transition/Indigenous Peoples,” the Pakistan Pavilion has successful­ly organised and host­ed a total of 10 events to date, a news release said issued here on Tuesday.

The country’s dedica­tion to openness and co­operation is demonstrat­ed by the way different organisations present their initiatives on this global platform.

The COP28 panel titled “Enhancing Cross-Agen­cy Coordination for the Expansion of Climate Fi­nance,” organised by the Planning Commission of Pakistan, was a pivotal gathering of policymak­ers and experts.

Moderated by Member of the Planning Commis­sion, Nadia Rehman, the session addressed strate­gies to attract private in­vestment and internation­al support for Pakistan’s climate finance needs.

Secretary, Ministry of Planning, Awais Manzur Sumra highlighted the role of the Sustainable Finance Bureau in pre­paring projects across agencies.

He emphasised, “Effi­cient collaboration is key for impactful climate fi­nance initiatives.”

Sindh People’s Hous­ing Foundation (SPHF) convened an important, focusing on advancing climate action and build­ing resilience after the 2022 floods.

The session showcased collaborative efforts be­tween SPHF and Inter­national Financial Insti­tutions, aiming to build 2 million resilient hous­es in Sindh.

Sindh Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (Retd) Maqbool Baqar intro­duced the Donor Plat­form, a cooperative initiative to unite stake­holders and resources.

The international com­munity is invited to ac­tively engage in this transformative initiative, with gratitude expressed to the World Bank and discussions underway with the Islamic Devel­opment Bank and Asian Development Bank.

During the panel dis­cussion, OGDCL (Oil and Gas Development Com­pany Limited) partici­pants engaged in a dis­course involving various stakeholders.

The conversation re­volved around exploring how the oil and gas in­dustry could contribute positively to mitigating climate change and im­proving environmental conditions.

The OGDCL shared in­sights into specific ini­tiatives they had under­taken to address climate change and communi­cated defined objectives aimed at fostering pos­itive change in climate conditions. The compa­ny is dedicated to achiev­ing these objectives as part of its commitment to making tangible con­tributions to climate im­provement.

UN Women contribut­ed significantly to Gender Day at COP28, emphasis­ing inclusive policies for a fair transition.

Co-hosting two events at the Pakistan Pavilion, UN Women and the Min­istry of Climate Change highlighted the intercon­nectedness of gender, cli­mate, and security.

The discussions in­cluded perspectives from national and internation­al institutions, climate activists, youth, the pri­vate sector, and financial institutions.

The collaboration be­tween the Pakistan Pavil­ion and the Sustainable Energy & Economic De­velopment Programme (SEED) centred on explor­ing climate investment potentials in Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa and Pakistan.

The event featured an exposition on invest­ment prospects, fol­lowed by a panel discus­sion with experts.

Topics included navi­gating the carbon mar­ket, green standards, na­ture-based solutions, and investment opportu­nities in Pakistan, specif­ically in KP.

The Secretary of the Ministry of Climate Change expressed grati­tude and assured support for future initiatives in cli­mate finance and carbon markets. The discussions underscored Pakistan’s dedication to addressing climate challenges com­prehensively, promoting global cooperation, and building a sustainable and resilient future.