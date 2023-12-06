Passenger's illness prompts Indian plane to make emergency landing at Karachi airport

A Dubai-bound Ahmedabad plane of India on Wednesday had to make an emergency landing at Jinnah International Airport of Karachi after a passenger suffered low sugar level issue.

Aviation sources said the plane of a private airline SpiceJet’s flight SG 15 took off at 8:38pm from Ahmedabad. After 45 minutes of departure, an Indian citizen Dhruv Dharimesh Kumar, 27, on board fainted due to low sugar level when the plane was flying at an altitude of about 26,000 feet near Karachi over the Arabian Sea.

The pilot made contact with Karachi's Air Traffic Control, and upon grant of permission on humanitarian grounds, the Boeing 737 plane landed at the airport at 9:20pm. A medical team from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) was present near the runway.

Doctors from the CAA provided immediate medical assistance and medications to the passenger. After the passenger's health stabilised and refueling, the plane departed from Karachi for Dubai at 11pm.