PGT doctor suspended by CM for speaking about missing facilities in Peads ER of BBH

Rawalpindi-In an unexpected move, a young doctor serving in Peads Emergency of Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) was placed under suspension for speaking about missing health facilities in the children ward of the hospital including shortage of oxygen and incubators causing troubles for the new born babies, informed sources on Tuesday.

The doctor, identified as Dr Mudassir PGT1, was shown the door following the orders of caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi who sprang into action after a video went viral on social media showing Dr Mudassir while asking the grandmother of a new born baby to shift him to nursery of some other private hospital as NICU/ children ward of BBH is facing shortage of oxygen, they said. A four member committee has also been constituted by the Medical Superintendent (MS) BBH Dr Syed Tahir Rizvi to hold inquiry against Dr Mudassir and to submit the report within 24 hours, sources added.

Meanwhile, MS BBH denied the reports about shortage of Oxegan or beds/ incubators/ ventilators in the hospital as claimed by the newly appointed PGT1 Dr Mudassir.

According to sources, the situation in Peads Department of BBH got tensed on Monday morning when parents of two new born babies went into a verbal clash with Dr Mudassir and other doctors and para medics on duty when they were asked by the doctors to shift their new born babies to nursery of some private hospital having the facility of incubators and oxygen pots as BBH is lacking these facilities.

“Oh my God how helpless we are! Where should I go at wee hours by carrying my new born baby when I have only Rs2000 in my pocket. There is no space available in nurseries of PIMS or Poly Clinic,” said father of a new born baby while talking to The Nation. He said in chocked voice that he arrived from Kahuta and has no money for bearing the expenditures of private hospitals.

Another woman was of view that she brought her four-year son in Peads ER of BBH from Bakra Mandi with complaints of breath shortness but here the doctors asked her to shift her son to private hospital because BBH is facing shortage of oxygen. “I can’t shift my son to private hospital because I have no money. My husband is a rickshaw driver who earns Rs800 per day,” she said.

Rafaqat, father of another new born baby, told The Nation that her wife Saba gave birth to a baby in Gynae OT and now the doctors are forcing him to shift his baby to nursery of private hospital. He said doctors diagnosed Pneumonia. He said that he is a poor man and can’t afford the expenditures of private hospitals. Talking to media men, MS BBH Dr Syed Tahir Rizvi said that the hospital is equipped with all the basic facilities including oxygen and incubators. He said that the hospital management floated tender for purchasing oxygen in September soon after closure of Holy Family Hospital for renovation. He accused Dr Mudassir of Peads ER of misleading the attendants of the new born babies as there was no shortage of oxygen in the children ward. He said that though influx of patients is high in BBH due to closure of HFH yet the doctors are trying their level best to provide best medical facilities to patients and new born babies. On the other hand, sources and attendants of the new born babies had said that the Peads ER/ NICU of BBH are facing shortage of oxygen since long. Meanwhile, a 10-year-old baby girl namely Aleeza died in Peads ER due to shortage of oxygen and negligence of doctors, according to sources. The ailing girl was brought to BBH ER from Wah Cantt. However, hospital management denied that the baby girl died of shortage of oxygen but of Pneumonia.