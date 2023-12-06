Wednesday, December 06, 2023
PHA organizes flower exhibition at Gymkhana

RAWALPINDI - Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi here on Tuesday organized a flower exhibition at Rawalpindi Gymkhana. The exhibition was inaugurated by Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta and Station Commander, Brig. Ahmad Nawaz.

Apart from PHA Rawalpindi, other departments also participated in the exhibition. The Commissioner on the occasion said that PHA Rawalpindi taking another important step to provide best recreational facilities to the citizens organized the flower show at Gymkhana. Director General PHA, Ahmed Hasan Ranjha and other senior officers were also present on the occasion. The students of different educational institutions and other departments also participated in the exhibition. Various colorful flower stalls were beautifully decorated in the exhibition.

