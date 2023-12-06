PM calls for reforms in medical education, health sector

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has said that the medical education in Pakistan should be aligned with the contemporary requirements.

He was presiding over a meeting of the Task Force for Health Sector Reforms for “strategic reforms in medical education and patient care” in Islamabad on Tuesday.

He said reforms should be brought in the health sector to meet requirements of the global market of manpower.

He said that the current situation of the health sector needs reforms. “Nursing is very important sector and needs more attention for its development,” the caretaker premier added.

A briefing was given on the measures taken in health sector in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, College of Physicians and Surgeons of Pakistan, Pakistan Medical and Dental Council, Higher Education Commission and medical universities of the country.

The gathering was informed about a three-phase strategy, which has been formulated for reforming the health sector. The objective of this strategy is to ensure the implementation of rules and regulations in accordance with international standards in the health sector. Briefing was also given on Reforms Strategy at Graduate and Post Graduate levels in health sector.

The caretaker prime minister appreciated the initiatives of the Task Force for Health Sector Reforms under the leadership of Special Assistant Dr. Aamir Bilal.