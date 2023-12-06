PM for health sector reforms to reach global level

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has emphasized the introduction of reforms in country’s health sector with a view to meeting the global requirement of health experts.

The prime minister, chairing a meeting of the task force on reforms in medical education and patients care, said the reforms in the health sector was vital in current situation.

He also called for improving the standards of medical education in accordance with the contemporary requirements. The participants of the meeting were briefed on the strategy to uplift the health sector at par with international standards. The prime minister said that considering its significance, enhanced attention should be given on uplifting the nursing sector.

The meeting was also briefed on the steps taken for improvement in the health sector in coordination with the health ministry, College of Physicians and Surgeons of Pakistan, Pakistan Medical and Dental Council, Higher Education Commission and medical universities. It was told that a three-pronged strategy had been formulated for health sector reforms to enforce the rules and regulations of international standards.

The participants were also apprised of the reforms strategy for the graduate and postgraduate levels in the health sector.

Prime Minister Kakar appreciated the performance of the task force working under Special Assistant Dr Amir Bilal for bringing in health sector reforms.

PM MEET BOHRA COMMUNITY DELEGATION

Meanwhile, a delegation of Dawoodi Bohra Communi­ty headed by Dr. Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin called on the prime minister here. On the occasion, the PM urged reli­gious leaders to consistently address the issue of climate change in their teachings. He said due to the harmful impact of climate change, the entire world is facing the threat of ex­tinction. The delegation applauded the inter-faith harmo­ny measures of the government under the leadership of the Prime Minister. Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said the people of ev­ery religion, colour and race in Pakistan enjoy equal rights.

He said the Bohra community has rendered valuable ser­vices in every sector of the country since the establishment of Pakistan. He expressed the confidence the Bohra commu­nity will continue to play the important role for the develop­ment and prosperity of Pakistan in the future.

The Prime Minister was also appreciative of Dr. Syedna Mufazal Saifuddin’s special focus on reducing environmen­tal pollution and sanitation.