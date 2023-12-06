PML-N parliamentary board interviews candidates from KP province

LAHORE - The PML-N leader Mian Nawaz Sharif and Presi­dent Shehbaz Sharif jointly presided over a meeting of the party’s parliamentary board on Tuesday, conducting in­terviews of candidates for the KP province. The meeting was attended by Senior Vice Presi­dent and Chief Organiz­er Maryam Nawaz Shar­if, Head of Election Cell Senator Ishaq Dar, party Secretary General Ah­san Iqbal, and President of KP Ameer Muqam, along with coordina­tors from the respective divisions. The board interviewed candidates vying for the party tick­ets in Hazara and Mal­akand divisions of Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa. After the meeting, KP Presi­dent Ameer Muqam in­formed the media that candidates from Hazara and Malakand divisions were interviewed, em­phasizing that a total of 45 National Assembly seats and 125 provincial seats are at stake in the entire KP. He said that all candidates present­ed their performance before the leadership. Muqam highlighted the progress of KP province during Nawaz Sharif’s tenure, asserting that PML-N’s leadership ef­fectively controlled ter­rorism in the region from 2013 to 2017. He praised the exceptional work done by Shehbaz Sharif, Ahsan Iqbal, and Ishaq Dar, stating that the only solution for the country lies in the leadership of Nawaz Sharif and his team.