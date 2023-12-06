PML-N parliamentary board interviews candidates from KP province

LAHORE - The PML-N leader Mian Nawaz Sharif and President Shehbaz Sharif jointly presided over a meeting of the party’s parliamentary board on Tuesday, conducting interviews of candidates for the KP province. The meeting was attended by Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Head of Election Cell Senator Ishaq Dar, party Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal, and President of KP Ameer Muqam, along with coordinators from the respective divisions. The board interviewed candidates vying for the party tickets in Hazara and Malakand divisions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. After the meeting, KP President Ameer Muqam informed the media that candidates from Hazara and Malakand divisions were interviewed, emphasizing that a total of 45 National Assembly seats and 125 provincial seats are at stake in the entire KP. He said that all candidates presented their performance before the leadership. Muqam highlighted the progress of KP province during Nawaz Sharif’s tenure, asserting that PML-N’s leadership effectively controlled terrorism in the region from 2013 to 2017. He praised the exceptional work done by Shehbaz Sharif, Ahsan Iqbal, and Ishaq Dar, stating that the only solution for the country lies in the leadership of Nawaz Sharif and his team.