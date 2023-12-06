Police claim killing two dacoits in encounter

HYDERABAD-In an encounter with a gang of car lifters, police killed two dacoits while one of the gang members managed to slip away from the scene, they were wanted in a score of heinous crimes.

SSP Haider Raza told the media that the gang lifted a Corolla Car AHG 659 from the cattle den of Daur town; however, on instant information, the police started a chase. The police cordoned off the road near Jamsahib and signalled the car to stop. The car rider opened fire at the chasing police party and diverted the car to Katcha area.

The gang of dacoits on continued chase abandoned the car and attempted to hide in standing crops. During the firing between police and gang two dacoits were killed. They were identified as Hassan Shar resident of Jamsahib and Imran Shar of Khairpur while their accomplice remains unidentified. SSP Capt (retd) Haider Raza said that killed dacoits were wanted by police in several heinous crimes and many cases are registered against them. Police recovered one Corolla car, one 125 motorcycle and two 9 mm pistols from their custody. Meanwhile, a delivery boy of online food company was gunned down by robbers upon resistance here in the metropolis on Tuesday.

According to details, two robbers intercepted Arslan near Matric Board Office in Karachi and upon resistance shot him injured. The injured was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital from where he was referred to Jinnah Hospital due to critical condition but succumbed to his wounds on the way.

The deceased hailed from North Karachi Sector 7-D and he was serving as delivery boy for online food delivery company for last one-and-half year. The body was handed over to heirs after postmortem and police after registering a case into the incident started an investigation.

One robber killed, five held with arms in Karachi

One robber was killed while others including three injured were held after separate police encounters in different localities of the metropolis on Tuesday. A cop was also injured in fire exchange. According to details, the police on tip-off regarding presence of robbers launched crackdown in Korangi Zaman Town area.

Upon sight of police, the robbers started firing which led to an encounter resulting in killing of one robber identified as Hassan Sardar while his cohort managed to escape.

Another robber identified as Naeem was injured and held with arms after exchange of fire with police in Lyari Baghdadi. During a police encounter near Shah Latif Kohi Goth Makkah Farm, two injured among four robbers were held with arms. The detainees were identified as Ameer Ali, Muhammad Yousaf, Selman and Nasir Zeb.

One killed, two injured in accident in Jaccobabad

One person was killed and two women injured due to a motorcycle slip on the national highway of Jacobabad on Tuesday.

According to Police, one person succumbed to his injuries after a motorcycle slipped on the national highway.Two women were also injured in the accident. The accident occurred due to high speed and motorcycle slip. The deceased has been identified as Abdul Ghaffar Rand, and the injured have been shifted to Civil Hospital for treatment, police said.