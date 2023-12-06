Wednesday, December 06, 2023
Police register FIR against lawyers for locking DC office gate in Sialkot

Our Staff Reporter
December 06, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

SIALKOT  -  Sialkot Police on Tuesday registered a case against 30 lawyers including president and secretary of District Bar Association for locking the main gate of Deputy Commissioner’s of­fice, raising slogans against govern­ment officials and inciting people. The police launched an FIR No 1272 in police station Civil Line under sec­tion 141/431/147/149 of PPC. How­ever, no lawyer has been arrested yet. It is worth to mention here that the lawyers were protesting against the detention of bar member Abrar Wilana under MPO.

Our Staff Reporter

