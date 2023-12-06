Police register FIR against lawyers for locking DC office gate in Sialkot

SIALKOT - Sialkot Police on Tuesday registered a case against 30 lawyers including president and secretary of District Bar Association for locking the main gate of Deputy Commissioner’s office, raising slogans against government officials and inciting people. The police launched an FIR No 1272 in police station Civil Line under section 141/431/147/149 of PPC. However, no lawyer has been arrested yet. It is worth to mention here that the lawyers were protesting against the detention of bar member Abrar Wilana under MPO.