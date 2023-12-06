PPP optimistic to win in urban Sindh

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party is optimistic to win seats in the Urban Sindh against the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan alliance in the February 8 polls. Claiming to win majority, PPP Senator Waqar Mehdi alleged that MQM desired foul play in the upcoming general elections to manipulate votes in Karachi. However, he emphasized that the people of Karachi will not allow MQM to engage in “electoral fraud.” In a media interaction, Mehdi contended that MQM was fearful of the citizens of Karachi, leading them to consider avoiding the elections to evade the embarrassment of defeat. This comes as PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal expressed his party’s unwavering support for the MQM. The former planning minister said: “A robust local government system is a priority for the PML-N in the country. When it comes to the country’s future and addressing public concerns, there’s no platform more effective than local government.”

Iqbal made it clear that the discussions with the MQM had also revolved around the forthcoming general elections. “Both parties commit to work­ing together to make principled decisions for issue resolution. The PML-N and MQM-P will cooper­ate with each other in the elections,” he said. Mehdi mentioned that former Federal Investigation Agency chief Bashir Memon used to receive a salary from the government and was involved in corruption during Nawaz Sharif’s tenure. He alleged that Bashir Memon has experience orchestrating police corruption. Me­hdi highlighted Memon’s involvement in corruption in Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, contributing to the downfall of PML-N. Mehdi said some elements of Sindh had united MQM, Functional League, JUI-Fazl, and GDA. “The public will deliver final blow to their coffin on February 8. (PPP dissident) Dr Safdar Ab­basi, who fears defeat in the elections, will continue to face the consequences of his fear,” he maintained.