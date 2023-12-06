PRCS marks International Volunteer Day

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) organ­ised a memorable cer­emony at its National Headquarters on Tues­day to mark the Interna­tional Volunteer Day. The event resonated with the theme of “Hope” from the Red Cross Red Crescent Movement, recognis­ing and honouring vol­unteers worldwide who selflessly dedicate their time and efforts to volun­tary service, contributing significantly to humanity.

The presence of PRCS Chairman Sardar Sha­hid Ahmed Laghari add­ed prestige to the oc­casion. The ceremony brought together a gath­ering of passionate staff and volunteers, who cel­ebrated the Internation­al Volunteer Day with enthusiasm and fervour. The National Headquar­ters lawn witnessed a ceremonial cake cutting, symbolising the shared commitment to humani­tarian causes.

PRCS chief personally engaged with the volun­teers, expressing his ap­preciation for their firm commitment to human­itarian efforts. In his ad­dress, Laghari empha­sised that the day is a celebration of individu­als who embody selfless­ness, compassion, and unwavering dedication to making a positive impact on society. He remarked, “Our volunteers, the heartbeat of our organi­sation, stand as beacons of hope, tirelessly extend­ing their hands to any­one in need, anywhere in the world.” In the face of numerous challeng­es, from natural disasters to health emergencies, conflicts to climate cri­ses, the volunteers of Pa­kistan Red Crescent So­ciety exemplify the true essence of humanity. Re­flecting on the past year, he highlighted the resil­ience of the organisation in responding to a devas­tating flood.