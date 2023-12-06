PRCS marks International Volunteer Day

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) organised a memorable ceremony at its National Headquarters on Tuesday to mark the International Volunteer Day. The event resonated with the theme of “Hope” from the Red Cross Red Crescent Movement, recognising and honouring volunteers worldwide who selflessly dedicate their time and efforts to voluntary service, contributing significantly to humanity.
The presence of PRCS Chairman Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari added prestige to the occasion. The ceremony brought together a gathering of passionate staff and volunteers, who celebrated the International Volunteer Day with enthusiasm and fervour. The National Headquarters lawn witnessed a ceremonial cake cutting, symbolising the shared commitment to humanitarian causes.
PRCS chief personally engaged with the volunteers, expressing his appreciation for their firm commitment to humanitarian efforts. In his address, Laghari emphasised that the day is a celebration of individuals who embody selflessness, compassion, and unwavering dedication to making a positive impact on society. He remarked, “Our volunteers, the heartbeat of our organisation, stand as beacons of hope, tirelessly extending their hands to anyone in need, anywhere in the world.” In the face of numerous challenges, from natural disasters to health emergencies, conflicts to climate crises, the volunteers of Pakistan Red Crescent Society exemplify the true essence of humanity. Reflecting on the past year, he highlighted the resilience of the organisation in responding to a devastating flood.