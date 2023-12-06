Prime Minister Anthony Albanese presents baggy caps to hosts as Pakistan wins Toss in Mauka Oval

In a historic moment at Mauka Oval, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of Australia presented the iconic green baggy caps to the Prime Minister's XI players just before the commencement of their highly anticipated four-day first-class match against Pakistan. The ceremony was marked by camaraderie as both teams came together for a group photo, setting the stage for an exciting cricket showdown.

Amid the picturesque setting, Prime Minister Albanese took center stage as he flipped the coin toss. Pakistan emerged victorious, winning the toss and opting to bat first on the opening day of the four-day encounter.

As the action unfolded on the field, Abdullah Shafiq and Imam ul Haq stepped up to open the innings for Pakistan, facing the formidable bowling attack led by Mark Steketee and Nathan McAndrew from the host side. The crowd was treated to an intense battle between bat and ball, with both teams showcasing their skills and determination.

The Mauka Oval echoed with cheers and applause as the players displayed their prowess, creating an electric atmosphere for cricket enthusiasts and fans alike.

Looking ahead, the visiting Pakistan squad is gearing up for their next challenge as they prepare to travel to Perth from Canberra on December 10. The journey will mark the beginning of a three-match Test series against Australia, promising more high-stakes cricket action for fans eagerly following the international competition.