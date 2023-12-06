Wednesday, December 06, 2023
PSCA catches thief stealing money from pizza boy

Our Staff Reporter
December 06, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  Punjab Safe City Authority’s cameras cap­tured a man who snatched money from a pizza delivery boy here on Tuesday. Accord­ing to a spokesman for the autgority, the culprit stole the delivery boy’s money from a pizza shop and fled. The accused had come to buy pizza, and while paying, he snatched money from the delivery boy and escaped. The pizza delivery boy reported the incident to the Safe City 15 Emergency Helpline. The Safe City team directed Faisal Town police to reach the spot. The virtual patrolling officers of Safe City initiated the search for the suspect through Safe City cameras. All evidence ob­tained from the cameras was provided to the investigating officer. The spokesperson said that the investigating officer arrested the ac­cused and recovered stolen money.

