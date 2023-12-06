Putin to visit Saudi Arabia, UAE today: Kremlin

MOSCOW - President Vladimir Putin will visit Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates today (Wednesday), the Kremlin announced, as Moscow courts allies abroad despite being isolated over the Ukraine conflict. “President Putin will go on a working vis­it to the UAE and Saudi Arabia tomorrow,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Tuesday.

He said the Russian leader would discuss bi­lateral relations, the conflict between Israel and Hamas, and international politics.

Also, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will vis­it Russia on Thursday for talks with Vladimir Pu­tin, the Kremlin said, as the two countries strength­en economic and military ties in the face of Western sanctions. “I can confirm. There will be Russian-Ira­nian negotiations on December 7,” Kremlin spokes­man Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday when asked about media reports of Raisi’s impending vis­it. Putin visited Iran in July last year and Russian For­eign Minister Sergei Lavrov travelled to Tehran in October for talks with regional counterparts. West­ern countries have accused Tehran of supporting Russia’s offensive in Ukraine by providing it with large quantities of drones and other weaponry.