Wednesday, December 06, 2023
Rupee gains 15 paisas against dollar

December 06, 2023
Business

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani rupee on Tuesday witnessed an appreciation of 15 paisas against US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs284.37 against the previous day’s closing at Rs284.52. However, according to the FAP, the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs283.8 and Rs286.6 respectively. The price of the Euro decreased by Rs1.55 to close at Rs307.55 against the last day’s closing of Rs 309.05, according to the SBP. The Japanese Yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs1.93; whereas a decrease of Rs1.42 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs358.96 compared to the last closing of Rs360.38. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal came down by 03 and 04 paisas to close at Rs77.44 and Rs75.81 respectively.

